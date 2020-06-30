Berserk: UFC fighter Takashi Sato shows up in the ring citing the anime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Enter the octagon and face it Takashi Sato It is certainly an experience that few UFC fighters want to undertake, especially because the Japanese fighter has a solid record of 16 wins and 3 defeats. During the last match then, the wrestler went up in the ring citing another unbeatable warrior: Guts.

Sato has in fact decided to carry out the walk-in accompanied by the splendid You have Yo, piece extracted from the soundtrack of the 2016 Berserk anime. The track is certainly the most successful point of the anime adaptation, often criticized by the fans because of the bad animations in CGI. In all cases, the song would seem to have given the wrestler the right charge, given that the opponent Jason Witt was defeated with a TKO during the first round.

Despite the big problems in the serialization phase, found mainly due to the excessive slowness of the mangaka Kentaro Miura, Berserk remains an immovable pillar of modern pop culture and one of the most widely read and appreciated manga in the world. Obviously, a Japanese wrestler can only be proud of a work of this caliber.

And what do you think of it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you were a fan of the series then, you can't really miss the opportunity to take a look at the disturbing Berserk cake shown on our pages a few days ago.