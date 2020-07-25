Berserk: This Griffith cosplay will leave you breathless

Share it:

Albeit with a disarming slowness, the manga by Berserk is finally entering new developments, reviving some of the crucial characters for the narrative. But as the story progresses, albeit in small steps, fans continue to support the work online with ingenious manifestations of creativity.

After discovering the origins of the Berserker Armor in chapter 361 of Kentario Miura's masterpiece, it's time to relax the pungent atmosphere of a sensational surprise ending with one of the best cosplay in circulation by Griffith, currently known as the largest antagonist in the series. The latter, moreover, still remains one of the most enigmatic and fascinating characters of the franchise, thanks to an unparalleled charisma and personality.

And it is precisely in honor of the general of the Army of the Hawks that Sugizaki Ryuuha has decided to dedicate an epic cosplay to Griffith. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is nothing short of surprising, thanks also to a wise use of photobashing, a technique composed of a sort of collage of multiple photos in order to adjust contrasts and play on shades. In any case, the interpretation is today one of the closest to the original.

And you, however, what do you think of Ryuuha's cosplay, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.