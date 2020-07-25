Entertainment

Berserk: This Griffith cosplay will leave you breathless

July 25, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Albeit with a disarming slowness, the manga by Berserk is finally entering new developments, reviving some of the crucial characters for the narrative. But as the story progresses, albeit in small steps, fans continue to support the work online with ingenious manifestations of creativity.

After discovering the origins of the Berserker Armor in chapter 361 of Kentario Miura's masterpiece, it's time to relax the pungent atmosphere of a sensational surprise ending with one of the best cosplay in circulation by Griffith, currently known as the largest antagonist in the series. The latter, moreover, still remains one of the most enigmatic and fascinating characters of the franchise, thanks to an unparalleled charisma and personality.

And it is precisely in honor of the general of the Army of the Hawks that Sugizaki Ryuuha has decided to dedicate an epic cosplay to Griffith. The result in question, which you can admire at the bottom of the news, is nothing short of surprising, thanks also to a wise use of photobashing, a technique composed of a sort of collage of multiple photos in order to adjust contrasts and play on shades. In any case, the interpretation is today one of the closest to the original.

READ:  ONE PIECE 984 spoiler: the first details confirm the identity of Yamato

And you, however, what do you think of Ryuuha's cosplay, do you like it? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the space provided below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.