Entertainment

Berserk: the PlayStation 5 enters the dark fantasy world alongside Gatsu with a fanart

June 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The challenge between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X has also opened up on the design front after Sony, with a video presentation, unveiled the silhouette of its new console. Some fans appreciated it, someone else less but in any case there were memes that saw the PS5 arrive in other worlds and it also happened with Berserk.

What does Miura's manga have to do with the console that will hit the markets shortly? The fan Berserker_1987 shows us that on Instagram he posted a photo that quickly went viral. As you know, in Berserk Gatsu brings a huge sword called Dragonslayer and that we have seen him use repeatedly on the right and left. According to the fan, the sword could receive a more modern design and therefore a reinterpretation, leading to make one fusion with the design of the PS5.

As you can see in the image below, Berserker replaced the Dragon Slayer blade with the silhouette of the PlayStation 5, creating a modern-looking sword. At that point, however, it is not said that Gatsu still thinks of launching it against monsters and demons that chase him since he could use it to make a good game of Crash Bandicoot 4 recently announced. Do you like this version of theiconic Berserk sword?

READ:  Shaman King: new anime coming soon, date and first trailer

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.