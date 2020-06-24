Berserk: the PlayStation 5 enters the dark fantasy world alongside Gatsu with a fanart

Share it:

The challenge between PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X has also opened up on the design front after Sony, with a video presentation, unveiled the silhouette of its new console. Some fans appreciated it, someone else less but in any case there were memes that saw the PS5 arrive in other worlds and it also happened with Berserk.

What does Miura's manga have to do with the console that will hit the markets shortly? The fan Berserker_1987 shows us that on Instagram he posted a photo that quickly went viral. As you know, in Berserk Gatsu brings a huge sword called Dragonslayer and that we have seen him use repeatedly on the right and left. According to the fan, the sword could receive a more modern design and therefore a reinterpretation, leading to make one fusion with the design of the PS5.

As you can see in the image below, Berserker replaced the Dragon Slayer blade with the silhouette of the PlayStation 5, creating a modern-looking sword. At that point, however, it is not said that Gatsu still thinks of launching it against monsters and demons that chase him since he could use it to make a good game of Crash Bandicoot 4 recently announced. Do you like this version of theiconic Berserk sword?