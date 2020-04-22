Entertainment

Berserk: the new chapter is shown in the first splendid color cover

April 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Kentaro Miura's masterpiece, Berserk, is one of the most controversial works of the entire Japanese publishing panorama, especially thanks to a discontinuous and irregular serialization. Although the work is still far from an imminent end, the manga continues to be an extraordinary title from all points of view.

After over 8 months of waiting, sensei has decided to return to Young Animals with chapter 360, an episode that should resume the striking twists and turns that ended the last issue. However, the first leaks immediately dampened the enthusiasm of the readers as Berserk will immediately pause again starting next month.

However, the insiders who had access to the magazine in advance have already taken the leap to warn fans as much as the chapter 360 is nothing short of incredible. In this regard, one of them, Hunter Informer, shared on the net the color page at the opening of the new issue, the same that you can admire at the bottom of the news, which is entirely dedicated to Guts, the iconic protagonist of the work. Furthermore, chapter 360 was entitled for the occasion "Planting the Cherry Trees".

READ:  Xbox Spain announces discounts on consoles, games and subscriptions in the Month of the Jugón

Waiting to know the content of the episode, we suggest you to recover the latest events in our special on Berserk. And you, instead, what do you think of the color cover, do you like it? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.