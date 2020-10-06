Berserk: The new Beginning, the first announcements from the special event on October 9th have been revealed

Berserk: The new Beginning, this is the title that a few weeks ago unleashed the fans linked to Kentaro Miura’s masterpiece. Since then, however, numerous speculations have emerged regarding the announcement that will be launched on October 9th, but some clues reveal that there will be more than one news to come.

After so many months of waiting, the Berserk manga is finally preparing to return with chapter 362. As it was anticipated by first leaks from Young Animals magazine, the magazine confirmed the return of the series on next 23 October with the release of the magazine n ° 21-22. But it was not the only news that emerged from the pages of Young Animals as the first contents related to the “Berserk: The New Beginning” project were leaked.

As you can see yourself from the leak attached below, the first news concern the opening of an exhibition linked to the franchise, at the Ikebukuro Sunshine City tower in Tokyo, from January 30, 2021 until February 15. In addition, a crowfunding campaign for build a huge reproduction of Zodd. Currently, therefore, no news on the alleged anime remake in CG, but it is not to be excluded that the announcement is performed with great fanfare directly on the same day.

We therefore suggest that you continue to follow us so as not to miss any news on the event dedicated to the masterpiece by Miura sensei. And you, instead, what do you expect? Please let us know, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.