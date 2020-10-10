Berserk: The new announcement has destroyed fan expectations

Needless to say, fans of Berserk they face one disappointment after another. Kentaro Miura’s work seems practically eternal considering that a chapter is published in Young Animal for every Pope’s death. The mangaka promised to accelerate Berserk’s production rates but for now there has been no news on that front.

And as the manga draws to a close, many thought the Berserk New Beginning project would be a breath of fresh air for the brand. Maybe an anime, even if in 3DCG, or a new film or some important side project.

The truth came on October 9 and practically those among the fans who expected that everything were actually nothing sensational were right. No anime, no manga news or anything else, but an exhibition dedicated to Berserk at the Ikebukuro Sunshine City in Tokyo scheduled for next year, plus a crowdfunding campaign to allow the construction of a replica of Zodd the Immortal in real scale.

For now that’s all, no other news and this has unleashed the network against Berserk and the magazine. Everyone expected something more and many disappointing tweets that you can see in lime show it blatantly. At least, the manga is about to return to Young Animal: Berserk 362 is scheduled for late October.