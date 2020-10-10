Berserk: The new announcement has destroyed fan expectations

Needless to say, fans of Berserk they face one disappointment after another. Kentaro Miura’s work seems practically eternal considering that a chapter is published in Young Animal for every Pope’s death. The mangaka promised to accelerate Berserk’s production rates but for now there has been no news on that front.
And as the manga draws to a close, many thought the Berserk New Beginning project would be a breath of fresh air for the brand. Maybe an anime, even if in 3DCG, or a new film or some important side project.
The truth came on October 9 and practically those among the fans who expected that everything were actually nothing sensational were right. No anime, no manga news or anything else, but an exhibition dedicated to Berserk at the Ikebukuro Sunshine City in Tokyo scheduled for next year, plus a crowdfunding campaign to allow the construction of a replica of Zodd the Immortal in real scale.
For now that’s all, no other news and this has unleashed the network against Berserk and the magazine. Everyone expected something more and many disappointing tweets that you can see in lime show it blatantly. At least, the manga is about to return to Young Animal: Berserk 362 is scheduled for late October.
So the berserk new beginning announcement was just a exhibition that I can’t even go to😭😭 pic.twitter.com/M8Kt4qXIqF
— Nicks’s B, Danube (@fvckkeshi) October 9, 2020
why would they call that berserk announcement ‘a new beginning’? is the zodd statue gonna come alive and start murdering people in a new cool roleplaying game? will they start the eclipse at the end of the exhibition? will somebody murder a child? will nose boy be there?
– himbologist (@viskerag) October 6, 2020
Me after reading the Berserk “A New Beginning” reveal. pic.twitter.com/LNGhXRVXjb
– M 『ᴛʀᴀᴘᴘɪɴ ᴍᴇʀᴋ』 🎃 (@Merk_Gang) October 10, 2020
so apparently the berserk new beginning announcement is just a fucking exhibition pic.twitter.com/Nf0f5UKFZo
— 🎃Crona🎃 (@RaccoonDogzz) October 9, 2020
#Berserk A New Beginning consists of an exhibition and a crowdfunding for a Zodd statue in Tokyo, not what I expected tbh :/
— Piposaru2020 (@bionicworks) October 9, 2020
I don’t really mind having a Berserk exhibition (which is dope imo) and a giant Zodd but why is the announcement called “The new beginning” I don’t really understand the naming 🤔
— Huncho⁷ (@MoonlightHuncho) October 6, 2020
I have no idea why they would market the Berserk news a “A New Beginning” when all they’re doing is just making a statue.
Like…that’s just so weird.
— Griffin ☄️ (@Griff_Navus) October 6, 2020
I love Berserk to the point an art exhibition is an exciting annoucement but for the average fan, this wasn’t worth the tease of a “new beginning”
— GangMama (@celest1albrush) October 9, 2020
Alright, 2 pieces of news for you Berserk Fans
Let’s start with the Good one:
Berserk is returning on October 23rd
Bad one:
The “New Beginning” reveal is apparently Berserk having an exhibition with the goal to crowdfund a giant Zodd statue…
Anyway, Manga it is #Berserk
— Otaku Modus (@otakumodus) October 6, 2020
Yet another L for berserk lol they should not have called that announcement “The New Beginning”. It’s just a japan exclusive in person event celebrating the 30th anniversary of the manga.
— spencer smith (@SirSpuncer) October 9, 2020