Berserk: the mysterious announcement will be a CG anime remake?

The franchise of Berserk it has a lot to be forgiven: an inconstant serialization, sporadic and insufficient anime adaptations. Yet, starting from this month, something finally seems destined to change as a clue seems to promise a not just novelty for Kentaro Miura’s masterpiece.

In a few days we will know the content behind the mysterious project linked to Berserk that has had the opportunity to talk about itself in the last period. Yonkou Production tried to track down the clues online and make a summary of the current situation of the franchise in hopes of clarifying what will be announced next October 9th.

The insider tracked down an old interview with the president of Orange Studio, a well-known computer graphics company that has collaborated on particularly popular animated projects including the recent adaptation of Beastars, in which it confirmed that as early as June the company was working on a remake of a “title that might sound familiar“.

As if that wasn’t enough, the studio producer, Yoshihiro Watanbe, recently revealed through its social channels that big news will be announced in a few days. Is it finally time for a worthy animated adaptation of Berserk? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the appropriate box below.