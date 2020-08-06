Berserk: the magazine confirms, the manga is back on hiatus in the next issue

Share it:

The exciting story of Berserk continues to have no peace and constant serialization, victim of the numerous pauses of its author, Kentaro Miura. The forthcoming release of the new issue of the magazine, however, brings with it yet another unpleasant news for the franchise: the manga is paused once again.

As the first spoilers of chapter 361 promised, the magazine Young Animals has not included any release date for the next issue of the manga confirming yet another break for the series. The work, in fact, had returned after a few months of waiting with an exciting release in which Miura finally took advantage of it to reveal the origins of the armor of the Berserker, the same that accompanied Guts in his crazy adventures looking for a cure for Caska.

Insider Manga Mogura has confirmed in the past few hours that in the imminent release of Young Animals magazine there is no reference to Berserk who, inevitably, will not be present in the magazine presumably throughout the month of August. Unpleasant news for all fans of the saga who will have to wait several weeks again before they can discover the events of the chapter 362.

But how long do you think the break will last this time?