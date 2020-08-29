Berserk: Satoshi Kon had directed a music video dedicated to the saga

Share it:

They are not just fans of the manga di Kentaro Miura to want to create fan art and cosplay dedicated to Berserk: the Japanese artist’s colleagues have often shared drawings focused on Gatsu and the other characters of the work. Director Satoshi Kon also created a music video about the series.

In fact, there is an AMV on YouTube directed by Satoshi Kon, using scenes taken from the animated transposition of the series that aired in 1997, together with a piece of the soundtrack entitled “Forces“composto da Susumu Hirasawa.

At the bottom of the news you can see the video, 3 minutes and 20 seconds long, which introduces the various protagonists of the series, Gatsu, Caska e Griffis, along with numerous action scenes that are one of the strengths of the Kentaro Miura manga. The movie was immediately appreciated by fans, even if few were aware of this tribute by Satoshi Kon to the story of Berserk, one of the most famous manga of the last twenty years. While we wait for more news of a possible new animated series focused on Gatsu, we recommend this fun mod of The Witcher to play as the protagonist of Berserk.

Finally we have bad news for manga readers, it seems that Berserk will go on hiatus after chapter 361.