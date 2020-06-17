Berserk: postponed the release of the manga, here is the new date of chapter 361

Share it:

Berserk it is a work of troubled serialization, constantly the victim of long pauses and sudden delays. The soap opera behind Kentaro Miura's masterpiece is set to continue this month as the postponement of the highly anticipated chapter 361 has been announced in the past few hours.

After the last issue has calmed the waters, proposing an exit full of magical arts, Berserk is ready to return, albeit with a few days late. In the last hours, in fact, the confirmation about the postponement of the new chapter of the manga, initially expected to debut on June 26th. The causes behind these choices have not been clarified, but we will keep you updated if there are news on the matter.

Well, except for yet another unforeseen event, chapter 361 will be officially released on July 22. On the net, fans expressed their disappointment about yet another delay in the manga, a situation that has exasperated several longtime fans. In this regard, recently, the statement by a fan of Berserk who has been waiting, like all of us, for the end of the opera for many years now, has made a lot of scalp.

And you, however, what do you think of this umpteenth sudden postponement? Tell us your opinion about it, as usual, with a comment in the space provided below.