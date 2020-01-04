Berserk meets The Mandalorian with a wonderful fan art

Share it:

The Star Wars brand has recently expanded significantly. The saga in the cinema saw the arrival of the last film of the trilogy, Star Wars: The rise of Skywalker, while the Disney + platform has packed the beloved The Mandalorian. It cannot be said that the same thing happened for Berserk instead, still slowed down by Kentaro Miura.

The mangaka proceeds very calmly in the production of the chapters of Berserk and fans will probably never get used to these rhythms. This does not mean that there is a lot of passion around the work and this entails fantasies that are difficult to replicate.

The latest addition was prepared by 404nocreativeusername, a Reddit user who posted his fan art which it unites the world of Berserk with that of The Mandalorian. In this strange encounter between two universes that are unlikely to collaborate, we see the menacing Guts wearing a Berserk armor revisited to adapt it to that of the Mandalorian. The black broadsword instead becomes a dark sword, weapon created by the people who lived in Mandalore.

The Dragonslayer in this version is probably even more scary. What do you think of this union between Berserk and The Mandalorian? Fans won't have to wait long for Berserk to end anyway, as Miura has announced the approach of the climax.