Berserk: Marvel artist Ryan Stegman (Venom) dedicates a wonderful sketch to Guts

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Ryan Stegman, the famous American cartoonist known for having worked on She-Hulk, Spider-Man and on the most recent Venom, recently paid homage to the protagonist of Berserk with a magnificent sketch. The artist had drawn My Hero Academia's All Might a few days ago and after fan requests, he decided to try his luck with Guts.

At the bottom you can take a look at his work, in which the Black Warrior is portrayed while wielding his iconic Dragonslayer. The sketch is obviously cured in the smallest details and has made fans crazy, despite the drawing style – very close to that of Kentaro Miura – deviates substantially from that used during the making off of his Venom.

Meanwhile, Berserk's manga continues its run, albeit at a rate far from being sustained. The new chapter in fact, the number 360, will debut in Japan tomorrow and most likely anticipate another long break. Precisely in this regard we remind you that according to what revealed by the monthly Young Animals, Berserk will not return in the May issue.

And what do you think of it? How would you rate Ryan Stegman's sketch? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our special on Berserk published a few months ago on the occasion of the opera's thirtieth birthday.