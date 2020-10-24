Berserk: Kentaro Miura suggests re-reading an old work by Tetsuo Hara

Despite the disappointment due to the suspension of the publication of Berserk, the numerous fans of Kentaro Miura’s work are anxiously waiting to find out how the stories of Gatsu and his allies. Meanwhile, the famous mangaka has recommended a new work to read.

At the bottom of the news you can find the tweet shared by the account @MangaMogura, which features the cover of the new edition of “Hana no Keiji“, known in Italy by the name”Keiji the Magnificent“and whose translation has been entrusted to Star Comics. Published for the first time in Japan in 1990, the manga is inspired by the story of Keichiro Ryu, which allows us to know all the details of the vita di Keiji Maeda, a character of the Sengoku period who really existed and who was part of the Tokugawa court. The publisher of the work therefore decided to republish it and on this occasion Kentaro Miura expressed all his admiration for this work, composed in all of 18 volumes and a sequel, which was also transposed into a anime aired in 2013.

In the message it is also possible to see the cover of the new edition, centered on the protagonist Keiji Maeda. Finally, we point out this splendid Berserk fan art that shows us Gatsu in the Demonic Apostle version.