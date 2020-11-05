Berserk: Jim Lee, former Marvel and DC Comics artist, dedicates his latest sketch to Guts!

The last American elections registered the highest turnout of the last century, especially thanks to the social companion of citizens, candidates for the White House, celebrities and many other artists. Among the many it also stands out Jim Lee, which he decided to motivate his fans by leveraging the image of the protagonist of Berserk.

Below you can take a look at the splendid portrait of the Black Warrior, definitely far from the classic style used by the former Marvel and DC Comics artist. Jim Lee invited fans to scroll through the images for details on the portrait, but as you can see it is just an incentive to remind his followers of the importance of voting.

Guts, the protagonist of Berserk, has recently returned to action in chapter 362 of the manga, distributed in Japanese newsstands last October 23. Unfortunately, the release of the chapter was accompanied by a new announcement of hiatus, so we will hardly see Guts and his team in action before 2021. In total, in 2020 only 3 chapters of Berserk were released.

And what do you think? How would you rate Jim Lee’s artwork? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are a fan of the character, then, we advise you to take a look at this splendid illustration of Guts in a futuristic style.