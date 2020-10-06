Berserk is about to return: here is the release date of chapter 362

Berserk had been on hiatus for some time, due to the dissatisfaction of all the passionate readers of Kentaro Miura’s work. The manga has never managed to have a regular cadence due to various problems and creative times, becoming one of the best known comics for the few chapters published during the year.

At least for the moment, however, this wave of pauses will stop. The Hakusensha publishing house, which publishes Young Animal magazine, announced the resumption date of Berserk. Kentaro Miura’s manga will return in October on the next issue of the magazine.

More precisely, the Chapter 362 of Berserk will arrive on October 23, 2020 on Young Animal issue 21-2020. This will undoubtedly cause the joy of all the fans, unlike what happened with the announcement of the new project on Berserk, still mysterious. It is possible that the release of the chapter has been scheduled to celebrate the announcement coming on October 9, whatever it is.

On the island of the elves, Gatsu, Caska and the others are about to embark on the final phase of their journey, but not before they have discovered some secrets. The protagonist of the Miura manga was brought before the creator of his black armor. What do you think will happen in chapter 362 of Berserk?