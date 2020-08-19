Berserk: Guts kills demons and other monstrosities in The Witcher 3 thanks to an epic mod

Share it:

Berserk it is undoubtedly one of the most popular works of all time but, unfortunately, despite its success, a high-end video game has never been made that can make fans relive the adventures of the Black Warrior. A Reddit user solved the problem independently, publishing the interesting mod visible at the bottom.

The video shows the Black Warrior as he embraces the iconic Dragonslayer, before starting to kill one after another some ghouls present in the gigantic map of Velen. For now, the production of a video game that entirely retraces the adventures of Guts remains unlikely, but such a mod is certainly an excellent meeting point, especially considering the similarity between some monstrosities present in The Witcher 3 and those of Miura's work.

Speaking of Kentaro Miura, we remind you that chapter 361 of Berserk was recently published, and that the mangaka has announced a new pause of indefinite duration. The next issue, however, is scheduled for the current year, again on the pages of Young Animals.

