Entertainment

Berserk: Guts kills demons and other monstrosities in The Witcher 3 thanks to an epic mod

August 18, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Berserk it is undoubtedly one of the most popular works of all time but, unfortunately, despite its success, a high-end video game has never been made that can make fans relive the adventures of the Black Warrior. A Reddit user solved the problem independently, publishing the interesting mod visible at the bottom.

The video shows the Black Warrior as he embraces the iconic Dragonslayer, before starting to kill one after another some ghouls present in the gigantic map of Velen. For now, the production of a video game that entirely retraces the adventures of Guts remains unlikely, but such a mod is certainly an excellent meeting point, especially considering the similarity between some monstrosities present in The Witcher 3 and those of Miura's work.

Speaking of Kentaro Miura, we remind you that chapter 361 of Berserk was recently published, and that the mangaka has announced a new pause of indefinite duration. The next issue, however, is scheduled for the current year, again on the pages of Young Animals.

READ:  My Hero Academia returns with a special episode, the OAV will debut on August 16th!

What do you think of it? Do you like the mod? Please let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! To pass the wait, then, we recommend that you take a look at this funny video starring a young fan of the series.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.