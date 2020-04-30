Entertainment

Berserk: Guts, Casca and Griffith come to life in three wonderful realistic Concept Art

April 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

The Black Warrior has recently returned to action in chapter 360 of Berserk, and for some days now there has been no talk of anything else on the web. The welcome return of the manga by Kentaro Miura has obviously rekindled the passion of the fans, and it is precisely in this regard that we want to show you today three particular artwork that will leave you speechless.

At the bottom you can take a look at the artist's Concept Art David Muller, dedicated respectively to the protagonist of Berserk, to the beautiful Casca and to the villain Griffith. A Concept art it is synonymous with an illustration conceived to present different points in common with reality, and this is why the visible image at the bottom has more "realistic" features than Miura's, almost as a live-action one.

The images immediately found the appreciation of the fan base, which rewarded the user with almost 6000 total upvotes. From the care in the shades to the stretch used, everything seems to marry perfectly with the style of the setting created by the mangaka.

READ:  Halo Infinite: Just Have a Look At These Amazing Pictures - IGN First

And what do you think of it? You like them? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you are looking for other similar artworks instead, we advise you to take a look at the fan art of Berserk created by Ryan Stegman, Venom artist.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.