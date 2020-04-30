Berserk: Guts, Casca and Griffith come to life in three wonderful realistic Concept Art

Share it:

The Black Warrior has recently returned to action in chapter 360 of Berserk, and for some days now there has been no talk of anything else on the web. The welcome return of the manga by Kentaro Miura has obviously rekindled the passion of the fans, and it is precisely in this regard that we want to show you today three particular artwork that will leave you speechless.

At the bottom you can take a look at the artist's Concept Art David Muller, dedicated respectively to the protagonist of Berserk, to the beautiful Casca and to the villain Griffith. A Concept art it is synonymous with an illustration conceived to present different points in common with reality, and this is why the visible image at the bottom has more "realistic" features than Miura's, almost as a live-action one.

The images immediately found the appreciation of the fan base, which rewarded the user with almost 6000 total upvotes. From the care in the shades to the stretch used, everything seems to marry perfectly with the style of the setting created by the mangaka.

The images immediately found the appreciation of the fan base, which rewarded the user with almost 6000 total upvotes. From the care in the shades to the stretch used, everything seems to marry perfectly with the style of the setting created by the mangaka.