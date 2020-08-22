Entertainment

Berserk: Gatsu meets Hollow Knight in a beautiful fanart

August 22, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Kentaro Miura’s thirty-year work, Berserk , is one of the darkest and bloodiest series to ever appear in the manga and anime industry, and a fan wanted to combine this supernatural world with that of the video game Hollow Knight in a splendid fanart.

When it was released, Team Cherry’s metroidvania was a huge success, both for the detailed artistic realization, and for the bleak and dangerous world that players face as a warrior bug.

Given this parallelism with the tragic adventures that have marked Gatsu’s entire existence, user @ maxschreck616 has created a valuable illustration of theinsect adventurer with the indistinguishable armor of the protagonist of Berserk and the majestic Dragon Slayer sword. Furthermore, in the last chapter, the author has finally explained to us the origins of the Berserker’s armor, which seems to hide more powers than one might believe.

The result is nothing short of surprising, with also references to very important events in the narrative universe of Miura, such as the Eclipse, which marked a point of no return for Grifis, Gatsu and the other members of the Hawk Squad.

READ:  Aquaman 2, James Wan promises horror news for the film with Jason Momoa and Amber Heard

Recall that Berserk is on hiatus again, and readers will have to wait several weeks before the publication of chapter 362, and we leave you to a very faithful cosplay of Grifis.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.