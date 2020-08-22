Berserk: Gatsu meets Hollow Knight in a beautiful fanart

Share it:

Kentaro Miura’s thirty-year work, Berserk , is one of the darkest and bloodiest series to ever appear in the manga and anime industry, and a fan wanted to combine this supernatural world with that of the video game Hollow Knight in a splendid fanart.

When it was released, Team Cherry’s metroidvania was a huge success, both for the detailed artistic realization, and for the bleak and dangerous world that players face as a warrior bug.

Given this parallelism with the tragic adventures that have marked Gatsu’s entire existence, user @ maxschreck616 has created a valuable illustration of theinsect adventurer with the indistinguishable armor of the protagonist of Berserk and the majestic Dragon Slayer sword. Furthermore, in the last chapter, the author has finally explained to us the origins of the Berserker’s armor, which seems to hide more powers than one might believe.

The result is nothing short of surprising, with also references to very important events in the narrative universe of Miura, such as the Eclipse, which marked a point of no return for Grifis, Gatsu and the other members of the Hawk Squad.

Recall that Berserk is on hiatus again, and readers will have to wait several weeks before the publication of chapter 362, and we leave you to a very faithful cosplay of Grifis.