Berserk: Fans react to the new secret project between hope and disillusionment

We have been dealing with one since the late 1980s horror and fantasy story by Kentaro Miura. Unfortunately, the mangaka has only made 361 chapters of Berserk for now, a number due to many pauses that sometimes led to not having the work published for months and months. In the last few days, however, hope has returned to the fans.

A sudden and sensational announcement on Young Animal anticipated the arrival of a new project on Berserk, for the moment still secret. It is not known exactly what it may be and the clues do not allow to make many assumptions. Whether it’s manga news, new animated creations or a video game on the series, fans have partly begun to fantasize.

There are those who expect a Berserk created by WIT Studio, others who are wondering if there will be faster progress of the manga thanks to the new method of creating comics from the studio GAGA. Others generally hope for a new anime made perfectly and from scratch, and some still hope for a Dark Souls Berserk game.

However, there are also conflicting opinions. There are those who wonder why a 2016 Berserk Twitter account was suddenly resurrected to share the announcement and those who are already convinced that it will be a minor novelty, like a mobile video game and that it will end up killing that little hope the fandom had for the franchise. Below are some of the tweets that share theirs impression on the Berserk announcement, which side are you on?