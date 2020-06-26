Berserk: Darth Vader enters the Hand of God with this disturbing representation

Share it:

We didn't know who or what it was there Hand of God at the beginning of Berserk's manga, a historical work by Kentaro Miura that has been serialized for over thirty years. However, after a long flashback focused on the protagonist Gatsu and his friend and rival, then enemy, Grifis, we discovered the identity of these beings and how they are created.

first in Berserk we were introduced to Grifis, the white hawk who was in charge of the company which also included the protagonist Gatsu. Together with him, the Behelits, that strange red and disturbing pendant that the hawk always wore. This pendant was the cause of many misfortunes that involved Gatsu and Caska but that made Grifis a divinity and member of the Hand of God.

Fans have always been troubled by the Hand of God and have dedicated many fan art to the quintet. The same can be said for the Grifis hawk, but the fan and designer Badalchemist85 has decided to see things differently merging Berserk into the Star Wars space universe. In the image that you can see at the bottom we can enjoy the disturbing design of the fan he sees what would have happened if Darth Vader had owned Behelit.

The eyeless face lengthens imitating the famous mask of Darth Vader, while the nose would have proved to be a simple hole and the grin always visible and scary. The colors of the face and body instead refer to those of another Sith, Darth Maul, with red skin alternating with black. How dangerous would a Vader have been in this form?