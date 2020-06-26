Entertainment

Berserk: Darth Vader enters the Hand of God with this disturbing representation

June 26, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

We didn't know who or what it was there Hand of God at the beginning of Berserk's manga, a historical work by Kentaro Miura that has been serialized for over thirty years. However, after a long flashback focused on the protagonist Gatsu and his friend and rival, then enemy, Grifis, we discovered the identity of these beings and how they are created.

first in Berserk we were introduced to Grifis, the white hawk who was in charge of the company which also included the protagonist Gatsu. Together with him, the Behelits, that strange red and disturbing pendant that the hawk always wore. This pendant was the cause of many misfortunes that involved Gatsu and Caska but that made Grifis a divinity and member of the Hand of God.

Fans have always been troubled by the Hand of God and have dedicated many fan art to the quintet. The same can be said for the Grifis hawk, but the fan and designer Badalchemist85 has decided to see things differently merging Berserk into the Star Wars space universe. In the image that you can see at the bottom we can enjoy the disturbing design of the fan he sees what would have happened if Darth Vader had owned Behelit.

READ:  Nighthawks : Sylvester Stallone is Planning To Remake as a TV show or series

The eyeless face lengthens imitating the famous mask of Darth Vader, while the nose would have proved to be a simple hole and the grin always visible and scary. The colors of the face and body instead refer to those of another Sith, Darth Maul, with red skin alternating with black. How dangerous would a Vader have been in this form?

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.