Berserk: a young fan holds the giant Dragonslayer, the video goes viral

July 18, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
The dark world of Berserk revolves around the protagonist Gatsu, a man born of a dead woman who was trained to become a warrior. Amidst a thousand dangers and impossible battles, Gatsu managed to miraculously escape the eclipse and equip himself with a new paraphernalia. Among these was the huge Dragonslayer, a huge sword.

From its creator it was defined as a simple giant iron mass, but the Dragonslayer has become over time one of the most iconic weapons in the world of anime and manga. Managed by Guts, we will probably see it again in Berserk chapter 361. However, a young fan decided to let us see it well in advance thanks to a nice video that went viral.

On Reddit, in the sub dedicated to Berserk, in what looks like a medieval fair with lots of representations of fighting with weapons and shields, one of the participants brings the giant Dragonslayer. The video shows his attack in slow motion which then explodes into a thunderous clang the moment he squats with the enemy shield. Luckily, the boy brought with him only a reduced version of the Dragonslayer, since the real one would have been impossible even to lift.

Meanwhile, after chapter 361, Berserk will pause again.

