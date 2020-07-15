Berserk: A hilarious meme turns Gatsu's enemies into cakes

Share it:

Berserk it is known as one of the most violent, bleak, and dramatic manga series. Following the story of Gatsu and his trusty dragon slayer sword, we have seen many clashes with terrible demons, and monsters that populate the dark universe created by Kentaro Miura. Monsters that some fans wanted to make nice of memes.

In a dark fantasy world like Berserk's it is very difficult to find yourself in funny, light and full of irony situations, and precisely for this reason fans of the now thirty-year Miura series have revisited some of Gatsu's clashes by imagining opponents as delicious cakes which are easily cut in half by the huge blade that the former member of the Squad of the Hawks always carries with him.

The user @Ragesama, following the series of memes under the name of "This is a cake", shared on Reddit the image you find at the bottom of the news, where precisely Gatsu literally divides one of the first opponents seen in the manga into two . Overlapping the body parts cut two slices of cake lon stage he immediately loses all his brutality, becoming downright funny.

Recall that there are only a few days left before the release of Berserk chapter 361, and that recently Gatsu has become Wolverine in a splendid fanart.