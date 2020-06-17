Berserk, a fan's disappointment: "I started the manga at 12 years old, will I ever see the end?"

Share it:

Berserk it is a phenomenal work but due to the very high quality of the manga, the publication of the new chapters takes longer than the average. Despite everything though, justifying the times and breaks of its author Kentaro Miura is extremely difficult, and a fan has not missed the opportunity to point it out with an interesting post on Reddit.

"An old friend of mine advised me to read Berserk in middle school", the user wrote,"it was an incredible experience for me, one of a kind. Berserk was my first ever manga. Fast forward: next year I will retire from military service after 20 years, and I'm still waiting for the series to end". The post got more than 5000 upvotes and several fans expressed solidarity and despair."Quiet, in 20 years we will still be here waiting!"commented another user.

Berserk is an exceptional series, but the conclusion of the manga does not seem to be near and obviously many fans have started to wonder if they will live long enough to see an end. The work, since its debut in 1989, has published 310 chapters in the first twenty years and just 50 in the last decade, going from the average of 15 chapters per year of 1989/2010 to that of about 5 chapters per year of the last decade. In particular, then, just 8 chapters have seen the light in the past two and a half years.

