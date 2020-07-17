Berserk: a fan personalizes his car with a coating dedicated to Guts

Share it:

There are just a few days left before Berserk returns and waiting for the next chapter, why not fool the wait by taking a look at the wonderful tribute from a fan? As you can see below, a Reddit user has photographed the splendid coating of a Toyota GT86, in which the Black Warrior is portrayed while giving vent to all his anger.

Berserk is one of the most representative works of all time, as well as the most famous and appreciated dark fantasy manga in the world. Most of the auto coatings visible around, however rare, are usually dedicated to mainstream souls like Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE or Naruto, but after more than thirty years of serialization, Berserk also managed to carve out an important space in the hearts of fans.

About the original work, we remind you that they have currently been published 360 chapters of Berserk and that number 361, initially scheduled for last June, will be distributed on July 22, 2020. The ending seems to be still far away, but fortunately the quality of the chapters remains incredibly high.

About the original work, we remind you that they have currently been published 360 chapters of Berserk and that number 361, initially scheduled for last June, will be distributed on July 22, 2020. The ending seems to be still far away, but fortunately the quality of the chapters remains incredibly high.