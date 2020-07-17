Entertainment

Berserk: a fan personalizes his car with a coating dedicated to Guts

July 17, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

There are just a few days left before Berserk returns and waiting for the next chapter, why not fool the wait by taking a look at the wonderful tribute from a fan? As you can see below, a Reddit user has photographed the splendid coating of a Toyota GT86, in which the Black Warrior is portrayed while giving vent to all his anger.

Berserk is one of the most representative works of all time, as well as the most famous and appreciated dark fantasy manga in the world. Most of the auto coatings visible around, however rare, are usually dedicated to mainstream souls like Dragon Ball, ONE PIECE or Naruto, but after more than thirty years of serialization, Berserk also managed to carve out an important space in the hearts of fans.

About the original work, we remind you that they have currently been published 360 chapters of Berserk and that number 361, initially scheduled for last June, will be distributed on July 22, 2020. The ending seems to be still far away, but fortunately the quality of the chapters remains incredibly high.

READ:  Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is the new series with Spock, Pike and the rest of the Enterprise

And what do you think of it? You like it? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! In case you haven't done it yet, we recommend that you spend five minutes to read our latest insight into the history of Berserk.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.