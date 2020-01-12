Berserk: a fan merges Gatsu with Wallace and Gromit in a hilarious model

Share it:

On the internet, now, all the most creative fans can vent their imagination in the way they think is right, sometimes giving us small comic pearls that cheer up our day. A fan has joined the world of Berserk with that of Wallace and Gromit with a model.

The user of Reddit BloodyPommelstudio, the author of the plasticine model, had fun creating this fusion between Gatsu and Wallace, which shows the clumsy protagonist of the English series dressed in the armor that Gatsu wears in the famous narrative arc (by many considered one of the best in the series) ofGolden age, that is the period in which the meeting between Gatsu and Grifis and the entry of the protagonist into the Hawk Squad, until its dissolution. The effect of the model is truly alienating, because it is fun, but it is also strange to see the peaceful and mild Wallace with a sword in his hand, ready to carry out massacres as Gatsu did. In addition to this nice tribute, recently we also saw the meeting between Berserk and Star Wars in a beautiful fan art.

Wallace and Gromit is an English series that began in 1989. It tells, in fact, of Wallace (an absent-minded and clumsy inventor) and his faithful dog Gromit (smarter than his master, in fact he always catches the dangers first) who live with bizarre adventures. The whole series, which counts a feature film (arrived in Italy) and shorts, is made with the stop motion technique and the characters are made of platilina. As for Berserk, Kentaro Miura announces that the series has reached climax.