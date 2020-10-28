Berserk: A fan makes a creepy halloween pumpkin dedicated to Guts

Each holiday is an opportunity to give free rein to your imagination, and in this period, like every year, many anime fans are carving thousands of pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. In particular, today we have decided to bring to your attention creating Reddit user, dedicated to Kentaro Miura’s masterpiece.

As you can see below, the user The_RealSpeedwagon has carved a pumpkin starring Guts, the Black Warrior, wearing the Berserk Armor and holding the iconic Dragon Slayer sword. The creation of the fan portrays the protagonist in a pose that all readers of the manga will remember, which is the one used by Guts when he completely loses control and is dominated by the Armor.

Berserk has recently returned to newsstands with chapter 362, only to then announce a new break for an indefinite period of time. Unfortunately in 2020 Kentaro Miura has only published three chapters of his work, but fortunately the quality of the story and drawings remained extremely high.

What do you think of it? How would you rate the creation of the fan? Let us know with a comment in the box below! Speaking of Berserk, then, do not miss the opportunity to read our special for the 30 years of the manga, in which we talked in depth about the future of the work.