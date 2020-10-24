Berserk 362: the restless past reveals a different Hand of God

After yet another break, Kentaro Miura is finally back with a new chapter of Berserk in which he breaks the slow rhythms of the latest episodes to tell fragments of a troubled past. However, among these troubled memories stand out some characters with a different appearance from how we know them today.

Just as we had remained from the last issue, the Blacksmith decided to awaken the Berserker’s armor and show Gatsu some past memories of the previous owner that are none other than the Knight of the Skull. The splendid and extraordinary view with which the sensei recounts this brief journey through time is in first person, from the point of view of the Knight, as he watches a woman die in his arms.

In the distance, however, we witness something unusual, the terrible presence of the Hand of God, whose group is however very different from how we know it today. Among the archdemons, in fact, alone Void remained in office in his role, although no information we know regarding the end of the other characters.

Regarding the Hand of God Kentaro Miura has over time always been very careful to reveal details about the group, could this be the long-awaited signal to finally know the identity of the great villains of the opera? And you, however, what do you think of this chapter, did you like it? Tell us yours, as always, with a comment below. Finally, we remind you that Berserk is already back on hiatus.