Berserk 361: finally Miura reveals the origins of the Berserker armor

Berserk's story has lasted for decades and therefore there are details and subplots that struggle to be resolved, also due to the work pace of Kentaro Miura and the Gaga studio. After temporarily closing the Caska parenthesis, the mangaka focused this time on the protagonist of the work.

With chapter 361 of Berserk we saw Gatsu again in the center of the action after a mini arc relating to Caska's memories. The protagonist has met the Skull Knight again, actually king of the island of the elves on which the main group is located. After a discussion, the Knight leads Gatsu to the depths of the island to introduce him to an important person.

This is Hanarr, a dwarf forger who in reality is also the builder of the armor worn by the Knight of the Skull and the Armor of the Berserker that Gatsu has owned for some time now. Apparently, the armor has not yet been mastered by the warrior and Hanarr warns him of the possibility of being overwhelmed by her, although at the moment he seems to be helping him. He then decides to test the armor by giving it a hammer blow and this seems to trigger the activation of the armor's power.

We will know more aboutArmor of the Berserker and its risks in the next chapter of Berserk's manga?