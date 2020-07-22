Berserk 361: between clues and randomness, spoilers open the door to new developments

Share it:

The first leak leaked on the net in recent days had confirmed a bad feeling for the fans, or a new pause for the manga at the end of chapter 361. Anyway, the last episode of Berserk opens the door to new possible developments.

Although many fans are disappointed in the manga, especially because of the irregular serialization by Kentaro Miura, the epic of Guts it continues to fascinate thousands of readers around the world today. And so it is therefore that chapter 361 opens with the expected comparison between the protagonist and the Skull Knight.

The latter reveals to the black swordsman that he reached him by chance, words that leave the protagonist dumbfounded. Gatsu then takes advantage of it to thank him for all the advice given by the Knight in the past, not letting a gesture of anger escape for being able to get so far still whole, except for an eye and an arm. The skull invites him to attention again, as randomness has not yet reached the peak of his concentration. The dialogue, however, is interrupted by Gedflynn who turns to the mysterious man under the name of "your majesty", except to recur immediately afterwards but not before having taken the black swordsman by surprise again.

The knight turns to Gedflynn, recognizing in him the son of I give you, a man who often accompanied him in public official events. The elder also adds that since then he has spent his time in this village as a supervisor. Gedflynn, in fact, is part of a temporal flow in which the time flows differently compared to that of humans. The old man, after that, suggests to the two to head over to Hanarr, the dwarf blacksmith and builder of the Armor of Gatsu and the Knight of the Skull.

The scene moves on Molda who decides to help Schielke to learn to fly on the magic broom. During their flight the two witches notice Gatsu as he walks along with two figures and decide to follow him. As they follow them and drop in altitude the atmosphere changes and becomes darker, until Molda reveals to the new apprentice that that place is the place where her teacher resides and, subsequently, takes advantage of it to explain to her that the standing figures are residues from a previous battle. After a quick fight with the teacher of Molda, they venture into a sort of stone forest where they are forced to continue on foot.

Meanwhile, the trio finally reaches Hanarr, who cannot avoid turning to the Knight of the Skull under the name of "King", with a joke about the skeletal features of the mysterious man. The dwarf later turns to Gatsu and notes with amazement that he sees the armor he created himself. He takes advantage of this to warn the new legitimate owner that, although he can now use that Armor without limits, however, it can be devoured. Hanarr decided to test it directly and hit the protection of Gatsu with the hammer, which immediately transformed.