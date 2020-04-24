Berserk 360: magic issues, new developments coming?

Share it:

After waiting for several months, with Berserk's Chapter 359 that had left us heartbroken, Kentaro Miura is finally back with a new issue. Magic, twists and new developments pivot to the highly anticipated release.

Before telling you the contents of this new chapter, we cannot avoid reminding you that already from next month Berserk will be back on an indefinite pause, as the author has not released any new release dates. The episode opens right from where we left off, with Casca's reaction to Gatsu's gesture that broke the hearts of fans.

The beloved of the famous protagonist was forced into forced rest after having recalled for a moment the terrible trauma. In fact, Casca still can't control his memories and, in order to ward off the worst, Danann he decides to use his powers to put her to sleep. After that, remember Schierke is Farnese that the first magic lesson is about to begin. Before going to the place designated for the lesson, Danann gives the noble Vandimion a dress woven with cherry petals.

Before starting the lessons, they are asked to show the level of your powers, to know their skills. Although Farnese is new to the world of magic and excessively adult to learn it, with just three months of study, she manages to amaze everyone present thanks to the "matrix of the four cardinal points", revealing all the apprentice's enormous talent. All of this, of course, takes place under the watchful and concerned gaze of Serpico.

Then it's Schierke's turn who, just like his pupil, prepares to use magic without the aid of runes and magic circles, recalling a dark spirit from a crack in a tree. After astonishing anyone, the witch reveals that using the powers without any carrier was a necessary sacrifice to face all the difficulties faced in the journey.

Farnese takes the floor and asks the archimage if it is possible to learn some magical arts, especially related "to the care of the soul", to which Danann herself offers herself as a teacher. For Schierke, however, the archimage proposes the study of demons, in particular to those creatures that belong to an even darker and deeper realm, that is, those who were once humans, sorcerers and heroes.

The scene shifts to the ocean, where Gatsu, not to think of Casca's terror, is training hard with the sword. Suddenly, however, someone appears behind him: he is the Skull Knight. Are new narrative developments about to begin?