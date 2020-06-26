Bernie Ecclestone's misguided statement: "In many cases black people are more racist than white people"

Share it:

Bernie Ecclestone, former Formula 1 boss, made misguided statements about the fight against racism (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov / File Photo)

The fights against racism that started in the United States after the murder of the African American citizen George Floyd at the hands of a policeman they spread to various parts of the world. This claim also got fully into the sport and several figures from different disciplines raised their voices to point out the acts of discrimination. However, the former Head of Formula 1 Bernie Ecclestone he made a deeply misguided reflection on the matter.

"In many cases, black people are more racist than white people"The former top honcho of world motorsport said in a recent interview on CNN.

The repugnant statement was made in the context of a talk in which Ecclestone was asked for an opinion on the fight that the six-time Formula 1 champion has undertaken Lewis Hamilton to denounce racism also in the world of motoring.

“He is very, very, very talented as a pilot and he seems to be extremely talented at standing up and giving speeches. This latest campaign he's doing for black people is wonderful”, Considered the 89-year-old Englishman.

Lewis Hamilton created a commission to promote racial diversity (EFE / EPA / SCOTT BARBOUR / Archive)



Asked about "The Hamilton Project", the initiative the British driver has created to promote diversity in motorsports, Ecclestone argued: "I don't think it's going to do Formula 1 any good or bad."

"It will only make people think about what is most important. I think it is the same for everyone. People may tend to think: ‘Well what the hell? There is someone who is not equal to white people, and black people might think the same of white. In many cases, black people are more racist than white people"Said the former boss of Formula 1. Although he could not give examples regarding his statement, Ecclestone said that it is something" he has noticed "over the years.

Meanwhile, he called Hamilton's idea of ​​demolishing statues of historical figures who have had racist attitudes "completely stupid." "They should have left them there. We must bring the school children to see them and tell them why they are there, what the people did with the statues and how bad it was what they did. The important thing is education. So they can grow without having to think about these things, "he added.

Ecclestone, 89

"Motorsports is of course a white-dominated sport. I am one of the few people of color, I am still alone, ”denounced a few weeks ago Hamilton, who after the Floyd crime has joined numerous campaigns to end racism and he has even dressed up to participate in demonstrations in London.

