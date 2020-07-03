Bernie Ecclestone was a father at 89

Share it:

Bernie Ecclestone and Fabiana Flosi were Ace's parents

At 89 years old, Bernie Ecclestone he became a father for the fourth time. Last Wednesday was born Alexander Charles, the first son of the former boss of Formula 1 along with his current wife, the Brazilian Fabiana Flosi, 44 years old. The little boy was born in Switzerland and is in good health.

The boy was born in a town near the city of Bern, where Ecclestone and his wife have a house where they spend their days of confinement due to the coronavirus pandemic. "It took only 25 minutes to be born, Thank God. We are very excited as a family, ”the boy's mother, who has already been nicknamed Ace, told the Daily Mail newspaper in England.

This is Ecclestone's first male child, who is already the father of three women from his two previous marriages. Deborah (65) -who he had with his first wife-, Tamara (35) and Petra (31) -who had with the second-. A no less important fact is that English is already a great-grandfather since her eldest daughter has children and grandchildren.

The couple married in 2012 (Shutterstock)

“Everything is very good and I am very happy. It is different now, I am more relaxed and my work is not as pressured, so I can spend more time with it"Said the historic boss of Formula 1 about what it means to be a father in this stretch of his life. Also aware of the risks of having a child at 89, he said: "I want to live long enough to see him as much as I can."

However, when it came to talking about the division of tasks in raising little Ace, Ecclestone – who will be 9 years old next October – had an unfortunate comment. Asked if he would change his diapers, he said: "He doubted it, I'll do what I'm asked to do."

Bernie and Fabiana – who are 45 years apart – they met in 2009, during a meeting of the World Motor Sport Council. The leader had recently divorced his previous wife (the second), the Croatian model Sladiva Radic. Three years later they were married and in 2020 they welcomed their first child.

Fabiana is the third wife of Ecclestone, who already has three daughters from her previous marriages (Shutterstock)

The Brazilian's pregnancy was publicly announced in April this year, when the couple spent their days of confinement on their farm in San Pablo, in Brazil. "Like all parents, we only have one wish: that he be born healthy," the woman had said at the time, before moving to Europe to travel the last months before the baby's arrival.

