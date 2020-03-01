Entertainment

         Berlinale 2020: Mohammad Rasoulof stands with the Golden Bear with 'There Is No Evil', on the death penalty in Iran

March 1, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
3 Min Read
Share it:

The Iranian Mohammad Rasoulof has been the winner of the 70th edition of the Berlin Festival, held from February 20 to March 1. The filmmaker was awarded the grand prize of the contest, the Golden Bear, for 'There Is No Evil', a drama about the death penalty in Iran.

The film is divided into four stories slightly related and focused on characters related to the execution of prisoners, from an executioner to relatives of victims. Then you have the trailer (English subtitles), there is currently no release date in Spain.

However, as has happened with other Rasoulof compatriots, the victory of 'There is no evil' could come accompanied by serious personal consequences. The Iranian government has banned him from leaving the country, does not allow him to make films for a year and faces a possible jail sentence for the supposed political content of the movie.

The producer Farzad Pak thanked the prize instead of the absent director, highlighting the "incredible cast and crew that has put their lives in danger to be in this film".

The always stimulating actor Jeremy Irons (who recently left another memorable role in the television adaptation of 'Watchmen') has served as president of the jury in the official section of this Berlinale 2020. The other members who have helped him decide the record are the interpreters Bérénice Bejo and Luca Marinelli , the producer Bettina Brokemper and the directors Annemarie Jacir, Kenneth Lonergan and Kleber Mendonça Filho.

READ:  ONE PIECE: Oda corrects an important detail about Shanks the Red

The winners of the 70th Berlinale

-Gold Bear: 'There Is No Evil', by Mohammad Rasoulof

-Silver Bear, Grand Jury Prize: 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always', Eliza Hittman

-Silver Bear, Best Director: Hong Sang-soo, for 'The Woman Who Ran'

-Silver Bear, Best Actress: Paula Beer, for 'Undine'

-Silver Bear, Best Actor: Elio Germano, for 'Hidden Away'

-Silver Bear, Best Screenplay: 'Favolacce', by Fabio D’Innocenzo and Damiano D’Innocenzo

-Silver Bear to an Extraordinary Artistic Contribution: Jürgen Jürges for the photography of 'DAU. Natasha'

-Silver Bear, Special Prize: 'Delete History', by Benoît Delépine and Gustave Kervern

-Best film in the competition "Encounters": 'The Works and Days (of Tayoko Shiojiri in the Shiotani Basin)', by C.W. Winter and Anders Edström

-Special Jury Prize in the competition "Encounters": 'The Trouble With Being Born', by Sandra Wollner

-Best direction in the "Encounters" competition: Cristi Puiu, for 'Malmkrog'

-Special Mention in the "Encuentros" competition: 'Isabella', by Matías Piñeiro

-Award for the best documentary: 'Irradiés', by Rithy Panh

– Golden Bear for the best short film: 'T', by Keisha Rae Witherspoon

You can check the complete list on the official website of the Berlin Festival.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.