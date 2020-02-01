Benzema's goal that decided the derby

The Real Madrid he took the derby and he did it with a goal from Karim Benzema. The French received a measured center of Ferland Mendy and accompanied the ball to the bottom of the meshes.

With this goal the whites reaffirm their leadership with 49 points, six points above the FC Barcelona. And thirteen points away from Atlético.

Real Madrid will face Real Sociedad next Thursday at the Santiago Bernabéu in the quarter of the Copa del Rey. While the athletic will have to wait until Saturday to play in the League before Granada.