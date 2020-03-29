Sports

Benzema, on Giroud: "Don't confuse a Formula 1 with karting, I am Formula 1"

March 29, 2020
Edie Perez
Karim Benzema was connected through his Instagram officer to make a live meeting with his followers and colleagues. In this, the French also connected with Ronaldo Nazario, with whom he talked about football and other topics.

Throughout the live show everything went smoothly, although the battering ram Real Madrid dropped various phrases that the followers took as controversial, as in the one that made reference to Giroud: "Don't confuse a Formula 1 With karting, I'm the one Formula 1"he said with a laugh.

However, the '9' of the merengue set also took advantage of the moment to praise him, also laughing. The clip of the alleged 'criticism' went viral on social networks and caused a certain discrepancy among the followers of the french soccer team.

