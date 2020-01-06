Benzema and Bale are low for the Spanish Super Cup

The Real Madrid He has announced two last-minute casualties for the Spanish Super Cup on the same day they travel to Saudi Arabia to dispute it. Neither Gareth Bale neither Karim Benzema They are in the call due to injuries.

Benzema falls because of a lesion in the semimembranous muscle due to contusion on his left leg, while the Welsh footballer has a tract infection respiratory higher. Both are pending evolution, as reported by Real Madrid.

The white team has published two medical releases On Monday afternoon, just a few hours from catching the plane to travel to Jeddah (Saudi Arabia) where this Wednesday begins the fight for the Spanish Super Cup.

Real Madrid will face the Valencia this Wednesday in the semifinals starting at 20:00. The final will be played by the winner against the winner of Barcelona – Atlético de Madrid, which is played Thursday at the same time. The final it will be sunday At 7:00 p.m.

With the casualties of Bale and Benzema, Real Madrid has in attack with Lucas Vázquez – who comes out of injury -, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Brahim, Jovic and Mariano.

Real Madrid is expected to arrive in Jeddah around 0:30 p.m. and exercise on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.