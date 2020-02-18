Benji & Fede, the separation of the duo is very close (as they say)

Share it:

Aehm: let's try to tell you slowly and gently. It seems that Benji & Fede they will no longer be Benji & Fede, intended as a musical duo. There separation is upon us and will officially take place after the concert at theArena of Verona scheduled for May 3, as per press release issued by their record label. From that moment the streets of the two singers will be divided and goodbye new singles with two voices on the style of Moscow Mule. Doh.

We have a heart and we don't want to make it break like this, without a blow. The question that has to be asked is therefore only one: but this time they are serious, or is it like the last announcement that gave a break from the musical couple, but then everything was put together again in love and agreement? After the scene of Bugo and Morgan in Sanremo 2020, we are ready for anything, we tend not to be surprised more easily, but we would also like there to be a little peace of (our) senses. Is it serious, with the history of separation, or is there still a thread of hope? All that remains is to rely on their words to understand what's going on.

Benji & Fede, the separation after the Verona Arena

Benji and Faith they communicated their decision together with a special announcement: it will be released on March 17th Naked, the book published by Mondadori to whose pages the singers have entrusted their history, their emotions, the most intimate thoughts and the backstage of the success that has brought them around Italy after having conquered rankings with stream strokes.

Naked, Benji & Fede's book that will be released on March 17, 2020. Courtesy Photo The music duo said: "On May 3 we will close this phase of our life. Reading this book you will understand that our story has been beautiful, special, unrepeatable but also intense and tiring. 'I don't know how you can make this life', friends sometimes tell us. The truth is, we couldn't have done anything else. Only you can't live forever at two hundred an hour while staying the same person, and to find the magic of what we do we need to find ourselves again. Just Federico and Benjamin. We wrote this book because we felt we had to explain it to all those who believed in us, to better understand our choice. We have always shared everything from the beginning, and it was right to do it even now. We will tell you all the background of our life in these years, and why we have decided that, for now, the Arena di Verona will be our last concert ". The musical couple closed by admitting that the choice to split "was not an easy choice". The announcement also appeared on the group's official profile, while Benjamin Mascolo and Federico Rossi have not yet hinted at the issue on personal Instagram boards. From there it will be their turn to follow them, it seems, starting from the beginning of May. Benji & Fede, are we sure this time is really separation? In the past, in February 2019, Benji & Fede had officially taken a break to resume their personal ranks. The decision had come like a bolt of lightning and few had had a hint of crisis. Indeed, Benjamin Mascolo had spoken of the need to have time to collect his thoughts. In a post he wrote: "Saturday after the last concert of the Tour I will turn off the phone and start a new phase of our life and career." Since then the streets of the two had separated and it was not known how long they would remain misaligned. Apparently it could be forever. In May 2019, however, fans, just as suddenly, had the good news. Benji & Fede would return. Benjamin Mascolo had communicated it this way on Instagram: "I think life goes in cycles, and each cycle has a spiral: positive or negative. And as in the domino effect, a small choice can trigger a chain reaction, thus bringing you to heaven or dragging you to the grave. It is incredible to think how much your life can change in just 3 months when you decide to work on yourself and get back into the game completely. I am happy to be back, because yes … I really missed you. Benji & Fede are back and summer is back. " The unification of the compact duo was followed first by the publication of the single Where and when, aka the catchphrase of the summer, and after, in October 2019, the release of the new album Good vibes. We had gone to the release party, where we had previewed their song Magnificent flaw. There everything seemed to flow as smooth as oil: there were them with their guitar, their unmistakable pop romanticisms and the three thousand-toothed smile worthy of the Cheshire Cat Alice in Wonderland. Now, however, almost a year after the announcement of what was the first separation, a similar communication arrives. We just have to take note and hope, given that the precedents allow it, that once again it is one pause for reflection. We know that between Benji & Fede it's a bit like between Jen and Brad Pitt, but in a musical version. We are still hoping to see them together again in the future. Did you like the article? Sign up for our newsletter to receive Cosmopolitan articles directly in your email. SIGN UP HERE Mary Adorno

Web Editor

Web editor of Cosmopolitan.it, I write about pop culture, music, celeb and lifestyle.

