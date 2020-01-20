Benjamín Zarandona tells the story of the day that Setién trained Guinea

Share it:

The brand new coach of FC Barcelona, Quique Setién, he has a curious experience in the world of football. And, in addition to training Racing, Poly Egido, Lugo, Las Palmas, Betis, and now Barcelona, ​​he was a coach for one day of the Equatorial Guinea from Benjamin Zarandona, who told us this Sunday in Carousel Deportivo how gesture that.

It was October 2006 when Setién visited Equatorial Guinea as a representative of Logroñés to sign a collaboration agreement. A few days later, Setién would be in the dock of Equatorial Guinea in the defeat against Cameroon (3-0) of the qualifying phase of the African Cup.

"There was a problem with Dumas (the coach of Guinea at the time) because I wanted nationalize and that four Brazilians played on his rope and we told the Secretary of State: 'If these players play we don't go to the game'. The coach says that if they are not going to play he does not go. And therefore they tell him that will not go (…) Just before climbing the plane ladder, they talk to Quique and ask him if he wouldn't mind lead the team (…) We got on the plane, Quique Setién called me and said, ‘Look, tell me more or less the team’, and put the ones we had been playing. "

About the game, Zarandona has pointed out that they did "very well, a tactical job very good. In fact, we endure until minute 66 against a very important selection. "

Finally, on the negotiation of Setién with the Federation of Equatorial Guinea, he said: "The federation presented a formal offer and he did not accept because his economic claims They were very tall for a country in Africa, but everyone was very happy because we worked very well and that game was very good (…) I don't know if he charged or not, I think he gave it away, one would have to ask him one day. "

Setién himself said a few years ago in an interview in Public: "I met one day with the president of the Federation and a relative of the dome, but nothing more. On one of the trips they had me three days at the hotel without anyone appearing. That was definitive. There, as time went by, I realized that these people didn't have intentions or seriousness or anything that looked like signing a contract".

On the signing of Setién by Barcelona, ​​Zarandona has said that it is "a great signing": "He says, ‘I've done it at Betis and I've done it at Las Palmas,why not What am I going to do with better players? (…) In Guinea, when the news came out that Setién was going to train Barcelona, ​​it was given importance and is presuming that he was a coach for a day and a half. ”