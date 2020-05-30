Benjamín Galindo is admitted to a hospital in Guadalajara

Share it:

The retired midfielder is in a hospital in the capital of Jalisco (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

The Mexican soccer community is aware of the health of Benjamin Galindo, who is hospitalized in Guadalajara, Jalisco. However, the reason for his admission is still unknown.

Infobae Mexico confirmed that it is in the Country 2000 Hospital. However, relatives of the now technical assistant signed a privacy agreement, so the reason for their stay is still unknown.

However, the journalist David Medrano reported on the state of health of former Chivas and Cruz Azul of Liga MX. On his Twitter account he noted that “El Maestro” I would have been admitted as an emergency due to a stroke.

Infobae México confirmed that it is in the Country 2000 Hospital (Photo: Twitter @miseleccionmx)

"Benjamin Galindo, He underwent surgery in the morning for a stroke to remove a clot. At the moment he is in intensive care in a Hospital in Guadalajara, Jalisco, ”explained journalist Ignacio Suárez.

In turn, sources close to Galindo explained to Halftime that the former midfielder he is undergoing surgery and that around 18:00 there will be an update on his state of health.

In the case of his family, only his son has spoken about the situation of his father. On his Twitter account he wrote: “We are going through a difficult time, I ask for your prayers for my dad. I hope and you can understand ".

Only his son has spoken about the situation of the strategist (Photo: Twitter @bgalindojr)

The former 59-year-old is the current technical assistant of the Argentine Matías Almeyda in the San José Earthquakes of the MLS. However, he returned to Mexico to go through the coronavirus quarantine with his family.

After the news, who worked for several years as technical director in Mexican soccer received signs of support on social networks by different sectors of Aztec football. "We send our best vibes to Benjamin Galindo to get him out of this battle", expressed the Mexican team on Twitter.

"The LIGA MX family is with you‘ Maestro ’! We hope you can enjoy soccer again soon like us we have enjoyed his talent, class and knowledge ”, declared Liga MX in the same social network.

The Teacher received samples of support on social networks (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Santos Laguna, the club with which he was champion from the bench, also sent him a message. “Our strengths and prayers with Benjamín Galindo Hands palm against palm. Quick recovery, ‘Master’! To come out of this battle as the #Warrior who has always been, "he said.

"All the support and good vibes for Benjamín Galindo from the great Rojiblanca family Our prayers are with you, ‘Benja’! ”Said Chivas de Guadalajara, a team that had the Master as a player and strategist, as well as being an idol in the institution.

Cruz Azul, who also saw Galindo in his two stages in soccer, wrote on his social networks: "Come Master! We join our prayers and thoughts for your speedy recovery. We send you the best vibes. "

Benjamín Galindo's former colleagues sent him a message of support (Photo: Twitter / @ borgetti58)

The Saint Joseph Earthquakes, team where he works as a technical assistant, sent him a message on Twitter. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to Benjamín Galindo and his family", indicated the American club.

Also, former soccer players and colleagues from Galindo wrote several messages. "All our prayers and best vibes to our former rival, former teammate but above all, great friend and great human being, Master Benjamin Galindo. Cheer up my dear Benja! ”Said Luis Roberto Alves“ Zague ”, idol of America, Chivas' classic rival.

"Come Benjamin Galindo You have always been a Warrior and today as such, I am sure you will overcome everything. Our support and prayers ”, wrote Jared Borgetti, legend of Santos Laguna.

