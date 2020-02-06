 Benjamin Bratt joins the cast of the HBO Max DMZ series

Share it:

The DMZ adaptation series seems to be moving at a good pace, and is slowly filling out its cast. After meeting last month that Rosario Dawson would play the protagonist Alma Ortega, a doctor looking for her missing son, now the news that the actor jumps Benjamin Bratt ("Modern Family", "Law", "Doctor Strange (Strange Doctor)") joins the cast of the HBO Max series.

Bratt will apparently play Parco Delgado, the leader of one of the gangs that has taken over territory in the demilitarized zone and devastated by the war that encompasses much of New York City, and that gives the series its name.

Remember that director Ava Duvernay is in charge of this adaptation of the DC / Vertigo comic, and will be in charge of directing the pilot episode. At the moment, the pilot is still in production and HBO Max has not yet commissioned the series.

