Benedicta Sánchez, Best Actress Revelation for 'O que Arde' at 84

Never say Never. TO his 84 years Benedicta Sánchez You couldn't imagine with a Goya. But her daughter took her to a casting and ended up being a fundamental piece in one of the most awarded Galician films in history. She is a fundamental part of 'O que arde', by Oliver Laxe and thus the Academy has recognized him. Pilar Gómez for 'Adiós', Carmen Arrufat for 'La inocencia' and Ainhoa ​​Santamaría for 'While the war lasts' They will have to wait another time.

As expected, his speech was one of the most sincere, natural and striking moments of the gala.

Life gives you surprises and this is a very big one in all my long existence. I dedicate it to my parents who allowed me to be here, to my daughter who took me to the casting, to Oliver Laxe and his team, who treated me … I don't think there is a princess they have treated better. Thank you for granting it, for my land Galicia. I am missing words, political and blood relatives. Help me! Tell me things so that I can say them because if I am not muted. I am Galician and I also want Goya for Galicia. I also want to say that I am in love with Spain. I could say countless things Can I go now? Thanks especially to my daughter and my dear grandchildren, don't forget the yaya that loves them very much.

With Benedicta, asking if he had talked enough and could go now and, asking his grandchildren to "not forget the yaya", we can place this moment in one of the most endearing of these Goya 2020.