Benedetta Parodi and Ferzan Ozpetek among Amazon’s 10 bestselling books on August 27th

While the great success of Amazon continues, a multinational in continuous expansion led by Jeff Bezos, let’s find out which books have sold the most in the last twenty-four hours.

As you could imagine, the recent quarantine has greatly increased the success of online shops, whose revenues have reached record figures. Among the most requested objects we certainly find books, so here is the top ten of the best-selling works su Amazon.

An armchair in the kitchen. History and home recipes, by Benedetta Parodi The riddle of room 622, written by Joel Dicker The Phoenix and the Albatros: first part The Phoenix and the Albatros: second part Women Who Love Too Much, by Robin Norwood The selective test of the ordinary competition for secondary schools Competition Municipality of Rome: Volume I Logica Ripam Competition Municipality of Rome: Volume II Legal Disciplines Come un Respiro, by the author Ferzan Ozpetek Changing Water to Flowers, by Valerie Perrin

The podium is conquered by the cookbook of Benedetta Parodi, which like his previous works proves to be a great success with the public. Soon after we find the thriller by Swiss author Joel Decker, set in a luxury hotel in the Alps, where a writer will end up investigating a murder that took place several years earlier in the camera 622 of the Palace of Verbier. In third position there is the first book of La Fenice and the Albatros, published by Erkenci and composed of a second part, also in the top ten.

We close the news by reporting the arrival in Italy of the Amazon ReCommerce service.