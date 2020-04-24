Sports

Benardino Lombao, sports legend and coach of José María Aznar, dies

April 23, 2020
"We have left a illustrious of our sport, athlete, coach, pioneer and great dreamer, Mr. Bernardino Lombao. Goodbye friend! You helped many people to achieve their dreams, wherever you are, surely you are doing an inverted pine. All our love and affection to family and friends, "says the message from the president of the Spanish Athletics Federation Raúl Chapado.

At the end of the nineties his figure became popular as personal trainer to the then Prime Minister. José María Aznar, whose preparation he was in charge of "when it was a ruin and died if he ran 10 minutes" and which led to "running 20 km" and "an elite physical state".

Multifaceted athlete

But beyond that relationship with Aznar, Lombau's career was one of the most versatile in the history of Spanish sport. Internationally competed in 400 meters fences and in decathlon. Then he went to baloman and he played with Atlético de Madrid in the last years of the sixties.

After retiring from high competition, he was coach athletics and basketball. Among the signs of regret that have followed his death, that of Pablo Laso, Real Madrid coach: "He trained me in the junior basketball team. He transmitted his energy to us from day one," he said on social media.

He was also an enthusiastic popularizer of sports and Olympism. He created and presented numerous television programs such as Goal 92, Sport school or The olympic dream and wrote numerous books, such as Train the body, improve life. Lombao was born in Ribas de Sil, Lugo, in 1938. The cause of his death has not been reported.



The latest news from the world of sports

