 Ben Schnetzer will star in the FX series Y: The Last Man

February 29, 2020
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
FX finds its new actor to star in the adaptation series of "Y: The Last Man", the Vertigo comic, after actor Barry Keoghan abandoned this lead role of Yorick Brown last month. Ben Schnetzer, known for "Pride", "The book Thief" or "Warcraft: The Origin", is the new leading actor in the series.

The series inspired by the comic by Brian K. Vaughan and Pia Guerra, underwent a major rethinking, leading to the dismissal of their showrunners in April 2019, and received a new showrunner in June.

In the rest of the cast we have Diane Lane as Senator Jennifer Brown, Imogen Poots as Hero Brown, Lashana Lynch as Agent 355, Juliana Canfield as Beth, Marin Ireland as Nora, Amber Tamblyn as Mariette Callows and Timothy Hutton as President of the United States. The plans would start shooting this April and for now there is no confirmed release date for the series.

FX describes the series as follows: “And it goes through a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal except a single human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival. ”

