Ben Mendelsohn freewheeling: "I want to be 007 and I love The Last of Us"

While waiting to find out if its Director Krennic will return to the Cassian Andor series, Ben Mendelsohn talks about his dreams and passions in addition to Star Wars: among these a special place is reserved for James Bond and The Last Of Us.

During a long interview for NME.com, the actor revealed that he is an avid gamer: "I have my copy of The Last of Us Part II in your hands right now. I'm only a third of the way through because my PlayStation got lost and I had to buy a new one. I always thought there was room for something more in Ellie and Joel's story but I was worried that a sequel might take the impact out of the first game. It hasn't happened so far. "

A fear that we all had, but Neil Druckmann and his people have overcome once again, and Mendelsohn will surely be thrilled. Despite becoming famous for his villain roles in productions such as Bloodlines, The Dark Knight Returns and Rogue One, would like to play the main character in a James Bond film for once:

"Just the other day I was humming Thunderball. Without any doubt James Bond is the coolest man there is … and the best part is that he doesn't even exist! I didn't realize mine was a stupid male fantasy. He was the best, through and through. Roger Moore was the Bond I grew up with, but I was also incredibly impressed with 007: On Her Majesty's Secret Service, starring George Lazenby. And obviously you can't ignore Sean Connery".

He continued by reiterating all his love for 007, a role he would accept with his eyes closed: "Sure, absolutely. There are no doubts, I would play James Bond for sure ". Could the writers decide to surprise everyone by hiring him now that Daniel Craig is about to say goodbye to the character with No Time To Die?

The actor concluded by admitting that he is also passionate about music: "Music has always played a big role in my life, I learned a lot about acting by listening to hip hop and blues ", and an avid podcast listener: "I enjoy listening to any podcast that allows me to learn something. I dropped out of school when I was young, so i like learning new things Now".

Meanwhile, the best James Bond ever has been decreed: who knows, maybe one day Mendelshon will also appear in the list of the most popular …