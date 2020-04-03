Ben Kenobi's Disney + series debuts new screenwriter

Share it:

The Serie Obi-Wan Kenobi For Disney + he has sasaplanded screenwriter Joby Harold to take over the story. His name is linked to the upcoming Transformers movie, in 2017 he was commissioned to rewrite the script for The Flash and was also the executive producer on John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Harold is the substitute for Hossein Amini, who abandoned this project in January. The entire production was halted at the beginning of the year because Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, was not at all happy with the scripts they had.

Ewan McGregor, star of this series, told IGN that the scheduled release date had not been in any way impacted by the delay in filming caused by these changes in the script.

"I have read about eighty or ninety percent of what has been written so far and it is very, very good"he said to the actor at IGN at the time."Instead of shooting in August, they're waiting to shoot in January, that's it"

Disney has several content related to Star Wars in queue to be released on Disney +, the first of which will be season 2 for The Mandalorian which should be ready by October of this year. Then there are the Cassian Andor series, the final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars and this series dedicated to Ben Kenobi.

The next Star Wars movie isn't expected to hit theaters until the end of 2022, so we don't expect to know anything about it until well into next year, so we're going to have to focus on the series that are to come if we want to continue exploring George Lucas' endless galactic universe.

