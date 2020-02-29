Ben Affleck's 'The Accountant' could become a series

Share it:

In 2016 Ben Affleck introduced us to the math expert Christian Wolff in 'The Accountant', the Warner Bros. tape that became a success and that led the studio to enter into conversations to make a sequel. However, the project never came true. Four years later Affleck himself has brought the subject up again, suggesting that this second part of this thriller could arrive in format Serie.

He has been talking with Collider when the actor has commented that it is possible that this expert in numbers that after a cover was responsible for the accounting of the most dangerous criminal organizations in the world return again. "We've talked about it," Affleck began explaining. "There seems to be a debate about whether or not to make a television series." The screenwriter [Bill Dubuque] has become quite successful and busy, so is out from this. And someone told me 'Well, if we can find a script that we can adapt and turn into a sequel … but this has a trick because the character's personality is very specific, so it is not something that can work. "

Now that the possibility of continuing with the story is back on the table, if the project continues, will it repeat Gavin O'Connor as director of this hypothetical series? Affleck would love to repeat the character so much as to do it with the director: "It's one of the few movies I've worked on, I'd love to work with Gavin again. They were good times. It was a lot of fun. It was an interesting twist on the genre and I would love to repeat ". Affleck has spoken, now we just have to wait for Warner to give the green light and confirm that we have a series on the way.