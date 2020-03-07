Ben Affleck talks about the problems of Justice League and his disinterest in being Batman

Share it:

The version of Zack Snyder Justice League is one of the most intriguing themes for fans of the film director and the films of DC. The filmmaker had to go through a large-scale family tragedy in full shooting of the film, forcing him to pass the witness of the work to Joss Whedon despite retaining credit as a director.

This caused that the final result was very different from the one that Snyder began to create, which has caused that a great multitude of fans have joined to request the premiere of the call "Snyder Cut" or cut of Snyder. Ben Affleck has shed some light recently on the vicissitudes that the film went through and how this affected his career as Batman during an interview with GQ.

"Justice League was unfortunately touched by a personal tragedy: a death in the family (of the director) Zack (Snyder). And, as I say, sometimes things work and work and others seem to have one problem after another," he said the actor who gave life to Batman. Affleck has repeatedly declared himself in favor of showing the Snyder version to the public and also confessed during the interview that he felt that his hour as Batman was over.

"I got fed up with that. They said, 'Would you like to direct and star in a solo Batman movie?' And I discovered that, At some point, I had lost my enthusiasm or passion for him. And I thought that this should really be done by someone for whom his big dream came true. It was clear to me that it was time to move on, "the actor admitted. His passion for Batman was in effect while filming Batman v Superman, but after finishing Justice League, Affleck felt he should close that chapter of his life to make way to another person.

Now, Matt reeves will be the one who will get behind the wheel of the new adaptation of the bat superhero in The Batman (provisional name), and Robert Pattinson, the well-known vampire of the Twilight saga, will give life to a young Bruce Wayne. While the expected date of this film arrives, on June 25, 2021, check out the first images of the batmobile that we will see in the film.