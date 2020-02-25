Ben Affleck talks about 'The last duel', his new movie

Share it:

Ben Affleck he prepares a new movie with his dear friend Matt Damon, which they will also interpret together. 'The last duel' will be directed by Ridley Scott, and both actors will be in the cast. Now the one who was Batman has admitted that he feels a little nervous about the new movie. And no, it has nothing to do with getting under Scott's orders, or meeting the cameras with his dear friend. It is rather because of the genre of the plot.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight recently, the director also explained: "I'm a little nervous, because I've never done anything from the Middle Ages! It's 1386, so it's like armor and swords and that style.

"But it was a real pleasure working with Matt (Damon) and Nicole Holofcener, who wrote the script with us. Matt and I kept saying: 'Why haven't we done this more often?' We were lucky that our agendas intersect to have free time to share. "

So, apart from the doubts, Affleck seems quite happy with the opportunity. "We have Ridley Scott directing him. And Jodie Eat it's in the movie, so that's very exciting, plus it's Adam (Driver)".

The film focuses on two former friends, Jean de Carrouges and squire Jacques LeGris, who must participate in a final duel to the death when the first accuses the second of raping his wife. Damon will be the one who plays Carrouges. Driver will take care of giving life to the other gentleman. And Eat, the protagonist of 'Killing Eve' will be the wife. At the moment the character that Affleck will give life is unknown.

'The last duel' is scheduled to reach theaters on December 25.