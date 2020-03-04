Ben Affleck says McDonald's Monopoly case film continues

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the merger between Disney and Fox it seems that the movie Mcd, based on the McDonald's Monopoly scam with Ben Affleck and Matt Damon moving forward, as Affleck himself has confirmed.

Affleck updated the status of this project during an interview with Collider, where he said he has been working on this since 2018 and now they have a new script on the table.

We have a new script. It's really nice. Hollywood is a strange place, because the person who chaired the studio when they bought the script has left the job. And the studio was bought by another studio.

So it's one of those times when things resolve themselves and you think 'Is this still a priority or still interested in different types of movies?' And now I'm not sure if McNING is a priority or not. We really like it. We continue working on the script.

The first script would have been written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who were responsible for the Deadpool script, and was going to be based on a Daily Beast report written by Jeff Maysh where an FBI operation in which a criminal circle led by "Uncle Jerry", a former policeman who worked as a security guard at the company that manufactured the parts for McDonald's Monopoly, being able to defraud 24 million dollars for years.

The project has suffered many delays when Disney bought Fox, but in spite of that Affleck and company have not stopped working on the project.